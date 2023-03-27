Washington apartment fire sends one to hospital with minor injuries

WASHINGTON, PA (KDKA) – Several people are displaced, and one person is injured after an apartment fire in Washington County.

"I was sleeping, and I believe I smelt smoke and then I got up and sure enough the place was on fire," said Evangelist Bill Lang.

It was very early Monday morning when the smell of smoke and the sound of smoke alarms alerted people in an apartment building on Locust Avenue in the city of Washington.

"I came downstairs, the couple downstairs' apartment was on fire and none of us had our phones because I had mine in my apartment," Lang said.

He said they had to rush to get some help from neighbors.

"I told them go across the street and get help. I went to the second house on this corner and the lady gave me this coat and the fire department came out," Lang said.

Washington City Fire Chief Chris Richer said everyone was able to evacuate the building, which has eight units, four on each side of the duplex.

He said one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Chief Richer said the fire was only in one side of the structure and that's where at least three people were in their units.

He said it's likely the left side of the building is a total loss. The damage is extensive with everything charred inside one of the apartments.

"So, we had some fire originate in the bottom apartment here. It's a balloon frame so it drifted all the way up in the attic. Our crews contained it pretty quickly," said Chief Richer.

The State Police Fire Marshal assessed the damage inside and is working to identify what started the fire.

Meanwhile, the tenants have to find a new place to call home.

"I thank God for the fire department and the police department… This will be a new chapter in my life, and I thank God for his grace," Lang said.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania told KDKA they are prepared to help the people who were displaced by this fire.