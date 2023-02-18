Watch CBS News
Warrant officially issued for Kareef Easington in Swissvale double homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police have officially obtained a warrant for the arrest of Kareef Easington. 

RELATED: Mother, young daughter found shot to death in apparent Swissvale double homicide

Easington was wanted for questioning in the shooting of a mother and her young daughter in Swissvale on Wednesday. 

He is now being charged with two counts of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence. 

Detectives have said that Easington initially fled to Homestead but he also has family in New Jersy and a connection in Jamaica. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-8477. 

First published on February 18, 2023 / 8:31 AM

