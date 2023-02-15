One adult and one child shot and killed in alleged Swissvale double homicide

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman and child were killed in an apparent double homicide in Swissvale, according to Allegheny County Police.

Police said officers were called to help medics get into a barricaded apartment in the 7800 block of Sailor Place in Swissvale around 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

First responders said they found a woman and girl shot to death. According to police, a preliminary investigation shows the shooting was a double homicide.

We are here in Swissvale at the scene of what police are calling a double homicide at a home on Sailor Place. Police found an adult female & female child dead from gunshot wounds @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uENWwlu9kr — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 15, 2023

The identities of the victims have not been released yet.

There's been no word on any suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.