Walnut Grill's Fox Chapel location has closed after nearly two decades in business

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh.
Walnut Grill's Fox Chapel location has closed its doors for good after nearly two decades in business.

The restaurant located along Freeport Road is now closed with this past weekend being their last that they were open. 

In a letter posted on the front door to the restaurant, Walnut Grill's ownership thanked their guests for being able to serve the community.

"We are humbled by the support over the years and will miss the friends we've made," the letter said. 

The owners say that gift cards and loyalty points that guests may have will still be accepted at the three other Walnut Grill locations in Wexford, Robinson, and Washington.

The owners say they look forward to serving guests at one of those other locations.

