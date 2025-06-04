Watch CBS News
Suspect convicted in deadly walking trail stabbing sentenced to life in prison

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man convicted of deadly stabbing sentenced to life in prison
Man convicted of deadly stabbing sentenced to life in prison 00:13

A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of a deadly stabbing that happened in Beaver County. 

That was the sentencing for Tyrik Jones in the death of Rebecca Miller last year. 

Miller was found stabbed to death on a walking trail near Geneva College

Woman found dead on walking trail

On January 9, police received a missing person report saying that Miller had left her home on January 7 and had not returned. 

Days later, her body was found on a walking trail near 2900 College Avenue in Beaver Falls. She was found to have multiple stab wounds, and he case was investigated as a homicide

Sources confirmed to KDKA-TV at the time that Miller had gone for a walk with a man on January 7 and her family had not heard from her since. 

KDKA-TV learned the woman was staying in a facility that supports people with mental health needs. The facility told KDKA-TV, "Our hearts are broken. She was a sweetheart, smart, beautiful." 

Police identify and arrest the suspect

In May, an arrest was announced in connection with the case

Beaver Falls police said Tyrik Jones was arrested and charged with homicide and rape. 

After announcing the charges and arrest against Jones, law enforcement thanked Miller's family and the Beaver Falls community for their patience and assistance.   

Jones was charged with criminal homicide, rape and rape threat of forcible compulsion. 

