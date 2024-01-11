Sources: Body found on walking trail near Geneva College

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A body was reportedly found on a walking trail near Geneva College in Beaver County.

Sources tell KDKA-TV that a woman's body was found on Thursday along a walking trail near the college in Beaver Falls. Sources say the woman went on a walk with a man on Sunday and her family had not heard from her since. Her family and friends began looking for her and they found her on Thursday, sources added.

Geneva College said that the person found was not a student at the college.

The full statement from Geneva College can be found below:

"Geneva College is in full cooperation with our Emergency Response teams for any assistance they may need during this process. We have received confirmation that the deceased is not a member of the Geneva College community. As always, the safety of our campus is our utmost priority, and we do not see any immediate threat to the college community. As this is an on-going investigation, we refer all additional questions and comments to the law enforcement department involved in the situation."

The identity of the woman has not been released.

