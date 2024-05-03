Man arrested on homicide, rape charges after woman found stabbed to death on walking trail near Pittsburgh-area college

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested on homicide and rape charges after a woman was found stabbed to death on a walking trail near Geneva College in Beaver County earlier this year, police announced on Friday.

Beaver Falls police said Tyrik Lamar Jones was arrested Friday morning in connection with Rebecca Miller's death.

Miller had been reported missing after she left her home on Jan. 7 and didn't come back. On Jan. 11, she was found dead with multiple stab wounds to her neck on the walking trail near Seventh Avenue in Beaver Falls, police said.

Sources said Miller had went on a walk with her man, and her family didn't hear from her after that.

While Miller's body was found close to Geneva College, the school said she wasn't a member of the Geneva College community and there wasn't a threat to their community.

After announcing the charges and arrest against Jones, law enforcement thanked Miller's family and the Beaver Falls community for their patience and assistance.

Jones was charged with criminal homicide, rape and rape threat of forcible compulsion.