As it gets hotter outside, volunteer fire companies in Pittsburgh ask for help staying cool

When the hotter temperatures return, the heat can take a serious toll on first responders, and one Pittsburgh area fire department says that their request can make a big difference.

At the North Fayette Volunteer Fire Department, along with others in the region, they're asking for the community to help out.

"Having just that little bit of extra water or Gatorade helps keep us in shape for the next call," said Lieutenant Tyler Pilewski of the North Fayette Volunteer Fire Department.

When the weather ramps up, so do the first responder calls, and the heat combined with their uniforms can lead to exhaustion.

"It helps us more than people think it does," Pilewski said.

The request on Facebook was a small ask by the North Fayette Volunteer Fire Department, but it extends way further than just the township. All first responders will run into long, hot days, and having rehydration drinks on hand can be a lifesaver.

"Especially when we're wearing our gear, it gets very hot, and we sweat a ton wearing that stuff," Pilewski said. "There's always the chance, and there always is the fact we'll more than likely be dehydrated."

According to the department, they can run through water like it's air, and working with their unpredictable schedules, it's just a small way the community can help keep them stocked up and safe during summer emergencies.

"Especially coming back from a long call on a fire where we were there for 5-6 hours, or really any of our other calls, especially on the days when it's hot out," he said. "Wearing this stuff, you know, 40-plus pounds, makes you sweat a bunch."

If you want to donate to North Fayette, you can just drop the items off at the door, or if you want to donate to your local department, just reach out to them directly.