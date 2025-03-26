VisitPITTSBURGH begins preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft, "This city is going to be booming."

In about 13 months, the eyes of the NFL will be right here in the Steel City. With the NFL draft coming next spring, we are learning more about how the city and its tourism bureau are preparing.

While there are still some limited details on what the draft will look like here and how some assets will be used, a contingency from our area will be heading to Green Bay this spring to see what they do and implement it here. About 20 people will head to the draft in April to see how they manage the hundreds of thousands of people and put on the event.

Right now, there are no finalized plans on what the draft will look like here. It's already been well documented; it will be the Point State Park and North Shore at the center of it.

"Right now, they have an understanding of where the stage would be next to Acrisure Stadium, but everything else needs to be considered," VisitPITTSBURGH President and CEO Jerad Bachar said.

To handle the crowds of potentially half a million people, an army of volunteers will be needed. It's estimated that about 3,000 will be needed to help move things along. Event Organizers say they are already working with colleges to provide some help.

"Similar to the marathon, where we need 4,000 volunteers. This is going to be very similar to having people in different areas being able to work out," P3R CEO Troy Schooley said.

An NFL representative spoke on a panel during the region's tourism board held its annual meeting. Over the next 13 months, more work will start popping up. It's expected about a month out, crews will be coming into the area to start setting up.

"This city is going to be booming," NFL director of event location strategy and planning Ashley Hamilton said.

Public safety for the event continues to be discussed between police from the city level to the state level.

Some of the beautification projects that will be done for the draft will start soon, including Point State Park.