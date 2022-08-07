Vigil takes place for garbage truck driver killed in crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A family, still trying to wrap their heads around what happened after their loved one died in a tragic crash Tuesday morning.

"I was at work, I knew something wasn't right because he messaged me every morning, good morning, every morning. I didn't get that message," wife Jodi Rodericks said.

"We just celebrated our 20th anniversary on Saturday. He was my best friend. He did anything for anybody," Jodi added.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Jodi Rodericks said for the past several years, she and her husband, Dana, would travel together, hand in hand when he worked as a CDL driver before he got a new job.

"He was funny. He loved to goof around. Always pulling pranks," Jodi said.

This week, Dana was working for Big's Sanitation when he attempted to turn onto Patton Street from Jefferson in Wilmerding when his truck crashed into two homes before flipping over.

"I called our daughters, 'hey did you hear from your dad? no?' [I] called his phone 16 times, no answer," Jodi added.

Today, loved ones gathered for a memorial to remember him and celebrate his life.

"He's given the shirt off his back for many people," Miranda Rodericks said. Miranda was Dana's daughter.

While many are still shocked that he's gone.

"I would say numbness. Just trying to get through it. Help my family. Do what my dad would want me to do," daughter Jessica Rodericks said.

Dana lived in Delmont and leaves behind his wife, five children, and two grandchildren. His daughter said he loved his family, his bike, and his farm.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

"I just want to spread the love and keep it positive," Jessica said.

A funeral viewing will be held Tuesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM in Delmont.

The crash remains under investigation.