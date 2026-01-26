Videos show Pittsburghers snowboarding and skiing down streets after snowstorm

When Mother Nature drops 11 inches of snow, some Pittsburghers break out the shovels. Others break out the snowboards and skis.

A video posted to social media showed a snowboarder shredding the slopes — not at Seven Springs or Hidden Valley, but down Rialto Street in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood. Pittsburgh is known for its steep streets, and Rialto ranks up there as one of the steepest.

And it wasn't just snowboarders. Skiiers were out, too. South Negley Avenue was turned into a ski slope, complete with jumps.

"We've been flying down it all day, it's awesome," one person said.

People throughout the city of Pittsburgh were out taking in the sights after heavy snowfall blanketed the region on Sunday, including along South Negley Avenue where people were skiing down the road. KDKA

While the official snow total for Pittsburgh was 11.2 inches at the National Weather Service's office in Moon Township, some areas saw upwards of 20 inches.

For those looking for bigger slopes, Seven Springs posted to social media on Monday saying that it's gotten 18 inches in the last 24 hours and another 1 to 3 inches are possible.

"The mountain is serving up DEEP, fluffy turns. When the chairs are buried and the legs disappear, you know it's going to be a day," Seven Springs wrote, sharing a picture of covered deck chairs. "This is what winter dreams are made of."

Hidden Valley, meanwhile, said it got 13 inches of fresh snow.

"Soft turns, snowy views, and one seriously beautiful day ahead," the resort wrote on Facebook.

Anyone heading out will have to contend with the cold. On Tuesday morning, windchills could drop to around -20 degrees.