Video shows young girl running with gun in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An alarming video is making the rounds on social media showing a young girl waving a gun while other children can be seen and heard screaming in terror in McKeesport.

The disturbing video shows a small child running down a sidewalk at the Crawford Village Housing Complex, chasing other children while wielding a handgun.

This terrifying moment was caught on a home security camera. In the clip, you can see a young girl running down a sidewalk pointing a gun in the air as a group of kids runs away. One of the children can be heard screaming "mommy."

An alarming video is making the rounds on social media showing a young girl waving a gun while other children can be seen and heard screaming in terror in McKeesport. (Photo: Provided)

Neighbors in the Crawford Village Community are shocked and concerned.

"Five years old. How come the gun wasn't locked up?" said one neighbor, who didn't want to be identified.

The neighbor says she knows one of the children in this video and says she was scared for her life.

"It would scare me too," she said. "It would scare me too."

McKeesport police were called after the alarming video surfaced on social media this week.

Neighbors say it's a miracle no one was hurt and it should be a wake-up call to parents who keep weapons in the house.

"It would have been worse if she'd stuck her hands on that trigger," the neighbor said.

However, it's unclear whether the gun was loaded or if it was even real. KDKA reached out to McKeesport police Thursday but didn't hear back in time for the newscast.

"Investigate it, see if it was a real gun or a toy gun. Then the law should take it upon itself what they want to do about it," the neighbor said.

The housing complex and said its security department is working with police to investigate the incident.