Schemers allegedly stole $71K by "washing" winning tickets from gambling machines across western Pennsylvania

Several people are facing charges after prosecutors said they stole over $70,000 by "washing" their winnings from gambling machines at businesses across western Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed charges in Lawrence County against 52-year-old Ryan Black of Homestead, the alleged ringleader, and four others.

Laying out the suspects' MO, prosecutors said they would play video gaming terminals at gas stations, convenience stores and dining establishments. When they got redemption tickets, prosecutors said they took them outside and "washed" them to make the payout figures look bigger. Then they'd redeem those tickets for larger amounts.

The group operated the alleged scheme in multiple western Pennsylvania counties, including Allegheny, Butler, Lawrence and Armstrong, between January and March. The attorney general's office said its investigation uncovered about $71,000 in proceeds.

Thirty-eight-year-old Matthew Cubberley, 48-year-old Keith Lumley, 50-year-old Michael Snyir and 38-year-old Mirna Kalafat are also facing charges, the attorney general's office said. Charges filed in the scheme include corrupt organizations, forgery, theft by deception and conspiracy.

The attorney general's organized crime section is prosecuting the case. Several agencies, including Pennsylvania State Police, New Castle police, Cranberry Township police and White Oak police, helped with the investigation.