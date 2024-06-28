Veterans lead push to restore World War II tank memorial in Monessen City Park

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Veterans in Westmoreland County are leading an effort to restore a World War II tank memorial to honor those who served and protect their legacy in the years to come. The tank has sat in Monessen City Park for more than 60 years, and vets say it's overdue for a facelift.

It hurts Ron Chromulak to look at the memorial and see the state it's in.

"This thing has had a lot of wear and tear," Chromulak said. "The tank stands here in all its glory, but it looks like the glory's been stripped from it."

It's in poor condition with rust and paint torn off.

"It reflects poorly upon the veterans because it makes it looks like we're not doing anything to try to keep these memorials up, when in fact, we are. It's just it's lack of funding that's keeping us from doing it," Chromulak said.

The veteran who spent 21 years in the U.S. Air Force is now the commander of the American Legion Post 28, and with the local VFW, he and his fellow vets decided it's time to get the memorial they donated to the city in 1959 back in shape.

"This is our patriotic duty," Chromulak said.

Chromulak said they quickly learned they would have to take up the project themselves.

"When we approached the city about getting it refurbished, they told us they didn't have the funds, they didn't have the manpower," Chromulak said.

They have a company ready to refurbish the tank but need $16,500 to do so.

They're one-fourth of the way there and Chromulak hopes to get it restored by Veterans Day in November, to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and preserve their history for future generations.

"We want it to look appropriate and we want it to be respectful, and we want it to honor these veterans," Chromulak said.

If you're interested in helping you can make a check payable to either VFW Post 1190 or American Legion Post 28, and put "TANK" in the memo/remarks line. Send it to American Legion Post 28, P O Box 145, Monessen, PA 15062.