Pittsburgh pays homage to all veterans with 105th Veterans Day parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Like they've been doing for 105 years, Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania veterans hit the street and marched in time down Liberty Avenue on Monday for the annual Veterans Day parade.

"It's amazing. I'm overwhelmed. I got goosebumps from the minute this parade started," said Candy Klee.

One hundred twenty-one parade units, including veterans, veterans advocacy groups, and marching bands, laid down a good rhythm as older and younger soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines stepped off for this year's event.

"This is the greatest thing ever," Klee added.

One of the veterans who attended is the Canonsburg man who was picked to be the parade's grand marshal: 94-year-old Korean War veteran John DeFilippo.

As he did in 1951 when he answered his country's call, John, a Purple Heart recipient, stood tall as he reviewed each passing unit.

"He is in his glory. The flyover, the weekend with the dinner at the LeMont," said John's son, Gary DeFilippo.

With signs, the stars and stripes were everywhere you looked as the participants marched by.

Pittsburgh's Veterans Day parade is one of the largest and oldest continuous veterans parades in the nation dating back to 1919. This should come as no surprise when you realize that 6.4% of the region's population has taken the oath of enlistment or become officers to wear the uniform of the United States military.