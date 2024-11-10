Pittsburgh to honor those who served with Veterans Day Parade. Here's what to know.

Meet the grand marshal of the Veteran's Day Parade in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh will honor those who have served with its annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday.

The parade, which is one of America's longest-running since 1919, is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Liberty Avenue. The parade marches to the reviewing stage at Fifth and Liberty avenues before ending at Commonwealth Place.

This year's grand marshal is 94-year-old John DeFilippo, who fought in the Korean War.

What roads are closed for Pittsburgh's Veterans Day Parade?

The city of Pittsburgh says it will close streets in a one-block radius of the parade route.

Liberty Avenue between 10th and 26th streets will close at 9 a.m. so the parade can be staged.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit to detour some routes

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will detour several bus routes for the parade. Detours will start around 9 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m., the agency says. A full list can be found online.

What is closed on Veterans Day in Pittsburgh?

Pittsburgh will close all its offices on Monday in observance of Veterans Day, but there won't be any disruption to trash collection, the city says. Senior centers and recreation centers will also be closed.

Allegheny County's offices will be closed on Monday, though the North Park and South Park golf courses will be open.

PennDOT will also close its driver license and photo centers.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday, so some places like banks may be closed as well.