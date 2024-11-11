26th annual Veterans Day Breakfast continues tradition of honoring those who served

26th annual Veterans Day Breakfast continues tradition of honoring those who served

26th annual Veterans Day Breakfast continues tradition of honoring those who served

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Hundreds of people came to Duquesne University on this Veterans Day for an annual breakfast honoring those who served our country.

Wearing his Purple Heart on his cap Monday morning, Tom Cusick was surrounded by his fellow veterans, like-minded people who understand what he went through in Vietnam.

"It's comfortable to be around them," Cusick said.

For decades, he tried to put his experience in the back of his mind.

"Our gun got hit with a rocket, and blew up, and killed three friends of mine," Cusick said.

Eventually, he got involved with veteran organizations in 2011.

"It made things a lot easier to talk about, you know, because, for years, you didn't talk or even think about it, or at least try not to," Cusick said.

More than 10 years later, Cusick's still engaged, and took part in the 26th Veterans Day Breakfast hosted by the Veterans Leadership Program, a nonprofit that provides vets with varying services like housing and wellness.

Dr. Ben Stahl is the CEO.

"There's a large contingent of veterans who have had to put their life on the line to ensure that our freedoms are secure and that their sacrifice should not go uncelebrated," Dr. Stahl said.

He said on this day, it's important to not just reflect and celebrate our veterans but to also bring awareness to the help that's available.

"On a day where the public thanks men and women for their service, there [are] veterans experiencing challenges the other 364 days of the year," Dr. Stahl said.

They're resources Cusick sought out as he continues to memorialize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, while also receiving the recognition he deserves.

"It's nice to be remembered, and people now appreciate us more than they did back in the 60s and 70s," Cusick said.