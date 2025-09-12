Two major Pittsburgh roadways set for crossover construction, here's what Steelers fans should know

If you're hitting the roads in Pittsburgh this weekend, the "crossover changeover" is happening on two major roadways.

The first one will take place on the Veterans Bridge and the Parkway North, and to get to the next phase of ramp pier repairs, the northbound traffic on the Veterans Bridge is heading for the HOV lane beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday night.

"We'll be resetting that barrier and line striping that area, which will allow for traffic to cross over into the HOV lanes," explained PennDOT Senior Assistant for Construction John Myler.

At the same time, they'll be restriping the Parkway North beyond Perrysville, where the 579 traffic will merge with the 279 traffic. Myler said that it will happen sometime over Friday night into Saturday morning, and traffic will be shifted into the HOV lanes.

When that happens, it's critical to know that if you get on the Veterans Bridge northbound, you're going to be in the HOV lanes, and once you're in it, you only have access to the McKnight exit or stay on and continue to I-279 northbound.

No access to the three exits.

"28, northbound Hazlett Street in Perrysville, as well," said Myler. "That you won't have access to, either."

However, if you're heading to Acrisure Stadium for the Steelers' home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, there is good news for those heading north once the Steelers, hopefully, improve to 2-0.

"We're looking to open those ramps up so that at the completion of [the Steeler game], they'll have access to the HOV lanes to help move traffic out of those," Myler said.

Also happening tonight, following the evening rush hour, the crossover on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills will end as northbound traffic will return to its side of the road in a single lane. Southbound will also be restricted to a single lane until late October.