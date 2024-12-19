Spaghetti dinner fundraiser held after fire rips through Verona apartment building

VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Hundreds of people in Verona came together on Thursday to support the families who lost everything in a fire last week.

More than 400 people attended a spaghetti dinner at the town's fire hall, according to Verona Police Officer Tom Dessell, who organized the dinner.

"The community came out together to raise funds for these individuals right before Christmas, and the turnout was amazing," Dessell said. "This makes me feel great that the community came out so quickly and all work together so well and make these people's lives a little better."

Four families were displaced by the fire on Dec. 12. Kids lived in two of the apartments. People in the community have organized multiple ways to support them over the past week.

"This is our community, this is our people. So, we have to do what is best for our people. Everyone should do for them for everyone," said Barbara Clarey, who was helping serve the spaghetti on Thursday. "I think we need to all be kind. It's the season of giving. If you can't give financially, give of yourself. Merry Christmas to everyone."

One of those families impacted by the fire texted KDKA that it was a great outcome and they are very thankful to everyone who donated.