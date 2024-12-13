Watch CBS News
Local News

Bystander rushes into action to save a woman and her dogs in Verona apartment fire

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Stranger saves woman from apartment building fire in Pennsylavnia
Stranger saves woman from apartment building fire in Pennsylavnia 02:52

VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) - A bystander is credited with saving lives when a fire tore through an apartment building in Verona. 

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. on Thursday night and with no firefighters on the scene yet, Erik Kust rushed inside where he first helped a mother and her child down the steps and then proceeded to bang on the doors. 

When he then heard a woman screaming, he rushed back inside. 

"[I heard] 'I need help, I need help,'" Kust recalled. "I yelled back, 'I am on my way!'" 

Mari Jo Martino recalled the moment that Kust came to her aid. 

"All of a sudden, a guy comes out of nowhere and he grabs the big dog, I grabbed the little dog and he took us out and saved our lives," she said. 

"It was difficult to see, but we got out of there as quickly as I could," Kust said. 

Martino said, in her opinion, it was divine intervention. 

No one was ultimately hurt in the fire and the Red Cross is now assisting the seven people who lived inside. 

The cause is under investigation, but the crews on the scene said they believed the fire started in the basement. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.