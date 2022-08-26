Verizon expanding 5G Home Internet high-speed broadband service to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new option for high-speed internet service will soon be making its way into homes throughout the Pittsburgh region.

Verizon says that its expanding it's 5G Home program to include the Pittsburgh area.

The service, powered by 5G Ultra Wideband, will be available to residents regardless of whether or not they're an existing Verizon customer.

However, existing Verizon customers will qualify for an option at a lower price.

Current Verizon customers with a select 5G mobile plan will be able to add 5G Home for just $25 per month.

If you're not a Verizon customer looking to sign up with 5G Home, you can still get the service for $50 per month.

Verizon says 5G Home comes at a speed high enough for smart TV's, phones, tablets, gaming consoles, and more.

