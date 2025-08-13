Venango County man facing charges for possession of child sexual abuse material

A Venango County man is facing charges for possession of child sexual abuse material following an investigation, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Wednesday.

Gregory L. Ahmadian, 64, is charged with 11 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, all of which are felonies.

Ahmadian was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, according to a press release from the Office of Attorney General.

Office of Attorney General agents, with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police, negotiated with Ahmadian to surrender. Ahmadian was armed inside his home during the standoff.

He eventually surrendered around 4:30 p.m. No one was hurt in the stand-off incident.

"I commend our agents and Pennsylvania State Police for collaborating on the safe apprehension of an individual who was armed and under criminal investigation, posing a potential threat to everyone in his proximity during this standoff," Attorney General Sunday said. "He is now facing serious charges regarding exploitation and abuse of children, which is the reason law enforcement was at his home on Tuesday."

Ahmadian was arraigned late Tuesday night. He was denied bail, with the magisterial district judge finding Ahmadian to be "a threat to self or others."