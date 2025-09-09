Car stolen from Pittsburgh International Airport involved in Ohio police chase and crash

Two teenagers are facing charges after police said they stole a vehicle from a parking lot at the Pittsburgh International Airport, leading troopers in Ohio on a chase before crashing into a cruiser.

Allegheny County police said at 12:41 a.m. on Tuesday, multiple vehicles were seen leaving an airport parking lot without paying after someone "forcibly damaged" a gate. Investigators learned that two vehicles had been stolen and a third was found damaged in a lot.

County police said they learned one of the vehicles was recovered overnight after a pursuit and crash involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Citing police, CBS affiliate WKBN reported that the chase in Ohio started in Canfield and lasted until the driver crashed into a cruiser on Shirley Road in Youngstown. The trooper inside that cruiser was just bruised in the crash, WKBN said.

Troopers identified the suspects as 18-year-old Keylen Jackson and 19-year-old John Johnson. Jackson is charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply, while Johnson is charged with receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools, WKBN reported.

There's been no word on whether the second car stolen from the Pittsburgh airport has been recovered. County police said they're continuing to investigate the thefts.