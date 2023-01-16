Vehicle crashes through the side of Eat'n Park in Butler Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

KDKA

The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital.

At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.

The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.

#BREAKING A vehicle crashed into the Eat N Park near Clearview Mall in Butler this morning. The vehicle was almost all the way into the building. It has been removed. A corporate employee told me 5 or so employees were inside; they were not injured. Driver was evaluated. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/bsHUnTrXUV — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) January 16, 2023

It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.

They were hoping to open in time for lunch.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.