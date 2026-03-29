6 people injured in early morning crash on Pittsburgh's East Busway

Six people were injured early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash along the East Busway in Pittsburgh, Port Authority police said.

Port Authority officers responded to the crash near the Federal Building around 3:45 a.m. Five of the six occupants were ejected from the vehicle, while one person was trapped inside.

Officers worked to free the trapped passenger and provided medical aid until other EMS personnel and rescue crews arrived. Officials said injury statuses ranged from stable to critical.

All individuals involved have been identified, and the crash remains under investigation.