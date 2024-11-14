Variety the Children's Charity holds annual gala

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Variety the Children's Charity celebrated the kids at their gala at Acrisure Stadium Wednesday night.

They held a bike parade with kids riding their adaptive bikes they received from Variety. The event raised thousands of dollars for the bikes as well as adaptive strollers and communication devices for kids with disabilities.

KDKA-TV's Kristine Sorensen emceed the gala and has done numerous Kidsburgh stories with families showing how the equipment from Variety has changed their lives.

The adaptive strollers are especially helpful for families of children who are what's called "elopers," meaning they tend to run away without any understanding of the danger. The adaptive strollers help keep them safe so families can go out in public and enjoy activities together.

The communication devices help children with disabilities who are nonverbal or have difficulty speaking. It's an iPad with a special program where the child touches images or words, and the device says the words. Many children have these devices at school or at therapy, but they are often too expensive for families to purchase one to have at home.

You can learn more about how to give to Variety or how to receive the adaptive equipment at no cost by going to www.varietypittsburgh.org.