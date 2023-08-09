Variety the Children's Charity provides adaptive strollers to families

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Variety the Children's Charity gave adaptive strollers to eight local families with kids with disabilities on Monday at Covestro.

The parents of these kids say it gives them the ability to take their children out in public while keeping them safe.

One mother said about her 4-year-old son, "Anyone who knows Zeke knows that he is an escape artist — also known to the autism community as an eloper. As Zeke has gotten older, it has gotten more and more difficult to take him into public spaces because he has and will run away from us when he has sensory overwhelm."

She says that the stroller will have a big impact on his life, "Because it will give him the opportunity to go to so many new places and experience all the things kids his age get to do."

Variety has presented more than 1,300 adaptive bikes, strollers or communication devices to local children worth more than $1.9 million in Allegheny County. Since November 2012, nearly 6,600 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers, and communication devices have been presented to eligible kids throughout Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia — more than $9.9 million worth of adaptive equipment.

Applications are accepted all year long, and families can apply to one or more programs if they are eligible and their child can benefit.

Interested families can visit here to apply or contact the Variety office by email at info@varietypittsburgh.org or by phone at 724-933-0460.