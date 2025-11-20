Illegal drugs seized during Westmoreland County vape shop raid, district attorney's office says

Over the last several months, undercover detectives in Westmoreland County have been raiding smoke and vape shops allegedly selling illegal substances, as well as massage parlors allegedly soliciting prostitution.

According to a news release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, multiple agencies conducted a raid at the Youngwood Tobacco and Vape shop on Wednesday, seizing over $100,000 worth of illegal products, including Delta 8, Delta 10 and THC-A.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in the news release that undercover detectives made several buys of these prohibited items from the shop as part of a larger ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal products. The owner of the shop told KDKA on Thursday that he does not believe his shop carries illegal products.

This was one of several smoke and vape shops raided in the last few months in Westmoreland County. Just last week, detectives raided the Star Smoke and Vape shop in North Huntingdon Township, where they seized Delta 8 and THC-A products, as well as edibles and dab wax products. KDKA reached out to the shop's owner for comment on Thursday but has not heard back.

"We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our citizens here in Westmoreland County and we will continue to abide by the law. If our investigations uncover unlawful activities and illegal operations, we will act swiftly and appropriately," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Zicarelli said in Wednesday's news release.

During Wednesday's raid in Youngwood, it was discovered that a clerk at the store was in the United States illegally and was handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the district attorney's office said, which added that he is expected to be deported.

This investigation remains ongoing, and criminal charges are likely pending, the district attorney's office added.

KDKA spoke with Scottdale resident Deborah Keslar on Thursday about the raid. She said she is glad that illegal products are being taken out of stores and that store owners are being held to account.