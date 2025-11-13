Undercover sting at Westmoreland County vape shop leads to 2 arrests

Two men were arrested after an undercover drug sting at a vape shop in Westmoreland County.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said that, on Wednesday, two undercover agents tried to buy vapes with Delta 8, which are illegal in Pennsylvania, at the Star and Smoke Vape Shop on Lincoln Highway in North Huntingdon Township.

Investigators said Al Merdaie Mohamed, who was working behind the counter, gave undercover officers several vapes containing Delta 8. When county detectives came in, prosecutors said Mohamed tried to hide the vapes from their view.

Authorities said Mohamed said he was just filling in for a friend. When El Hacen Mohamed Najem walked in and identified himself as an employee, the district attorney's office said he was arrested, too.

After arresting the two men, investigators executed a search warrant at the business, seizing products like Delta 8, THCA flower, edibles and dab wax.

It was the second search warrant at the vape shop this year. In February, investigators seized more than 600 grams of illegal items and submitted them for testing.

In Pennsylvania, all Delta 8 products are illegal. Delta 9 products that contain any concentration higher than 3% are also considered illegal.

Both men were arraigned on several drug-related offenses and remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

The Westmoreland County Drug Task Force, Westmoreland County detectives, North Huntingdon Township police and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General were all involved in the undercover investigation.