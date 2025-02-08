Westmoreland County vape shop raided by North Huntingdon police, county detectives

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County vape shop was raided by North Huntingdon police, Westmoreland County detectives and state agents with the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force on Wednesday following a monthslong investigation.

On Feb. 6, police executed a search warrant at Star Smoke and Vape on Route 30 in North Huntingdon Township, and after making varying undercover purchases and receiving information that employees were selling products to underage individuals, police seized large quantities of controlled substances containing illegal thresholds of Delta 8, Delta 9 and THCA, according to a news release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office.

In Pennsylvania, a person must be over 21 to purchase legal Delta 9 products. All Delta 8 products are illegal across the Commonwealth and Delta 9 products that contain any concentration higher than 3% are also considered illegal.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Criminal charges are pending.