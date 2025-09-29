Fayette County post office set to reopen five months after truck slammed into the side of the building

More than five months after a police chase in Fayette County ended with a truck slamming through the side of a post office, it will reopen on Monday to great excitement.

A huge, gaping hole was left in the side of the Vanderbilt Borough Post Office, causing insulation to hang from the walls, and caution tape to be placed around the building. Now, that's all been fixed, and on Monday morning, it will officially reopen.

A truck crashed through the side of the U.S. Post Office branch along Liberty Street in Vanderbilt Borough early Tuesday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

On April 15, a truck slammed into the building, and on that day, one neighbor was concerned about how people would be able to file their taxes, considering the crash happened on Tax Day.

According to state police, the crash happened after a traffic violation. Police attempted to pull over the driver, but they took off down Walnut Street. As the chase progressed, they hit a sign and a mailbox before ultimately slamming into the post office, leaving a trail of damaged vehicles in their wake.

One neighbor said at the time they saw the driver running away.

Now, all of it has been repaired, and the reopening couldn't come at a better time. USPS is in its 113th year of Operation Santa, which began a couple of weeks ago when they put out their mailing and shipping dates for the holidays.

Normally, this post office opens at 9 a.m., and that's expected to happen today, as the community will get to use their post office for the first time in five and a half months.