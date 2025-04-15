Truck slams through side of Vanderbilt Post Office during police chase, officials say

A truck slammed through the side of the Post Office branch located in Vanderbilt Borough, Fayette County during a police chase early Tuesday morning.

Fayette County dispatchers say the crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. at the Post Office location along Liberty Street.

Fire crews at the scene say the crash happened during a police chase and the driver of the truck took off.

A truck crashed through the side of the U.S. Post Office branch along Liberty Street in Vanderbilt Borough early Tuesday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The building was heavily damaged with a large hole left in the corner of the building.

Crews at the scene also say the Post Office cannot yet be secured because it's a government building and that it's not structurally sound.

A large crack along the side of the front of the building was growing in size early Tuesday morning.

The Postmaster from the Vanderbilt Post Office tells KDKA that the Postal Service will make sure the building is secure and that they will make sure someone gets any mail that's inside.

Any incoming mail to the Vanderbilt Post Office will be diverted to the Dawson Post Office that's located around 2 miles down the road, the Postmaster said.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers out of the Uniontown barracks are leading the response and investigation into the crash.