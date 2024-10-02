Watch CBS News
New Kensington-Arnold School District cancels high school classes due to shots fired after school

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - School is canceled today for higher schoolers in the New Kensington-Arnold School District. 

According to the district, they made the decision to cancel classes due to the fact that after school on Tuesday, the New Kensington-Arnold Police Department was called to respond to shots fired in the community. 

Police said that shortly after the shots were fired, an unspecified amount of unidentified juveniles fled the scene. 

"Due to the uncertainty surrounding this incident school for Valley High School students has been canceled [on Wednesday,]" the district said in a communication to parents and families. 

New Kensington-Arnold Police are continuing to investigate the incident. 

No suspects have been named nor arrests have been made. 

