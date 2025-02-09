VA and PA Turnpike work to improve access to health resources for rural veterans

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs partnered with PA Turnpike to provide health resources to veterans in rural areas.

PA Turnpike posted flyers across the entire turnpike road system, featuring information about Veterans' telehealth options, the Veterans Crisis Line and the closest VA location.

"We are excited about this campaign which will help Veterans access VA health care services and benefits they earned through their service to our country," said Tim Liezert, Network Director at VA Healthcare.

The VA selected Pennsylvania to expand the initiative due to the state's size and rural areas, working closely to provide information at the 17 service areas along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

"Connecting our customers is critical to what we do at the Pennsylvania Turnpike, so we are ecstatic to support an initiative that connects our veterans with valuable information about their health care options," said Mark Compton, CEO of PA Turnpike.

For more information about veteran's benefits visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.