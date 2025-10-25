U.S. Golf Association asks Pennsylvania for $5 million grant to build new bridge at Oakmont

The United States Golf Association is asking Pennsylvania to help with building a new bridge at Oakmont Country Club.

Oakmont's new bridge would be built over the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the USGA is asking for a $5 million grant.

According to the USGA, the bridge would keep vehicle and construction traffic separate from golf tournament spectators.

In a statement provided to KDKA-TV, the USGA said, "This grant will allow us to construct vital onsite infrastructure that will greatly improve the fan experience, increase accessibility, and capacity."

The U.S. Women's Open will return to Oakmont in 2028, and the men's U.S. Open will be back in 2033.

Oakmont "opens up people's eyes to the beauty of western Pennsylvania"

This past year, when Oakmont played host to the U.S. Open, it was more than a celebration of golf; it was a celebration of our region.

"I think the way they do it here at Oakmont sets a high standard for everyone else," said Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. "It also opens up people's eyes to the beauty of western Pennsylvania, the great culture of western Pennsylvania."

People from around the country came to western Pennsylvania to see some of the best golfers. The governor's office said golf alone is a $6 billion industry for our state.

History made at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont

Oakmont Country Club is frequently referred to as one of the most difficult courses to play in the country, and getting a victory is nothing short of a massive achievement.

This year's tournament was no exception, and 34-year-old J.J. Spaun won his first major championship.

The final round of the tournament was delayed for over 90 minutes due to heavy rain that made the course unplayable and Spaun said one of his coaches told him to stop trying so hard while warming up to get ready to get back on the course.

"That's what I was doing," Spaun said. "I felt like I had a chance, a really good chance to win the U.S. Open at the start of the day. It just unraveled very fast. But that break was actually the key for me to winning this tournament."

Spaun now enters a short list of players to win golf's toughest test at Oakmont, joining names like Els, Nicklaus, Miller, Cabrera, and Hogan to win the U.S. Open at one of golf's true cathedrals.