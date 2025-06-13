Shapiro says U.S. Open at Oakmont "opens up people's eyes to the beauty of western Pennsylvania"

Shapiro says Pennsylvania is arguably one of the best states for golfing

Gov. Josh Shapiro stopped by the Oakmont Country Club on Friday to watch the second round of the U.S. Open.

According to Shapiro, events like the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club show off the state. He hopes that it brings people back to the commonwealth who traveled here for the U.S. Open.

It's estimated that more than 200,000 people will have attended at least one day of the U.S. Open practice or championship rounds.

"Trying to get a good experience with my son here. We follow golf," Tom Bent of Cleveland said.

People from around the country came to western Pennsylvania to see some of the best golfers. Governor Shapiro's office said golf alone is a $6 billion industry for our state.

"It also opens up people's eyes to the beauty of western Pennsylvania, the great culture of western Pennsylvania," Governor Shapiro said on Friday.

He said this event sets up the state for numerous sporting events and celebrations next year. Not only is the 2026 NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh, but with the nation's 250th anniversary, people are expected to travel to the Keystone State to celebrate.

"I think the way they do it here at Oakmont sets a high standard for everyone else," Gov. Shapiro said.

Sporting events like the U.S. Open have been a way to introduce our region to travelers.

"It's really nice. It's a nice small, little town," Bent said.

For others, Oakmont is a spot they wouldn't miss. They make it a routine to attend events at one of the most challenging courses in golf.

"I'd rather be here than anywhere else. I've been to the Masters. That's wonderful, but I love Oakmont," said Jack McAfee of Houston.

According to Gov. Shapiro, more than 90 golf championships are played in the state. Oakmont Country Club is an anchor site for the U.S. Open and will be back in 2033, 2042 and 2049.