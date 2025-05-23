U.S. Steel headquarters to remain in Pittsburgh as part of "planned partnership," Trump says

What does the "planned partnership" between U.S. Steel and Nippon mean for Pittsburgh jobs?

President Trump said on Friday that U.S. Steel's headquarters will remain in Pittsburgh as part of a "planned partnership" with Japan-based Nippon Steel.

On his Truth Social social media platform, the president said U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel will enter into a "planned partnership," the latest development in the controversial deal that has drawn criticisms from both political parties.

Before leaving office in January, former President Joe Biden rejected the $15 billion proposal by Nippon Steel to buy U.S. Steel after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States failed to reach consensus on the possible national security risks of the deal.

In March, Mr. Trump ordered a new review of the sale by the government panel and said he doesn't want U.S. Steel to be owned by the Japanese company.

During the presidential campaign, both Mr. Trump and Biden vowed to block the deal. But Friday's post from Mr. Trump says the "planned partnership" between the two will "create at least 70,000 jobs, and add $14 Billion Dollars to the U.S. Economy."

The specific details of the "planned partnership" were not immediately available on Friday. KDKA reached out to U.S. Steel for comment but has not heard back.

Trump to host rally in Pittsburgh

In Friday's Truth Social post, the president said he is coming to Pittsburgh on May 30 for a "big" rally. No other details about the rally were immediately available.

The last time Mr. Trump was in Pittsburgh was on Election Eve, when he held a rally at PPG Paints Arena.

Reaction to U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel partnership

The merger has been met with opposition from the United Steelworkers union from the start, despite support from the rank-and-file steelworkers. Community leaders have said the future of steelmaking in the Mon Valley is at stake, knowing U.S Steel has warned that if the deal doesn't go through, it could begin transferring operations down south and move its headquarters out of Downtown Pittsburgh.

In a statement on Friday, United Steelworkers International President David McCall said the union "cannot speculate about the impact of today's announcement without more information."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said with the "planned partnership," there is an opportunity to "deliver historic investments" and "ensure the future of American steelmaking continues to run through the Mon Valley."