U.S. Steel Bald Eagles welcome first egg of 2026

The year 2026 is the seventh season for the eagles' nest at the U.S. Steel Irvin Plant, and Irvin and Stella are the second couple to inhabit the nest.

On Saturday, Irvin and Stella welcomed their first egg of the season.

The first egg of 2026 for Irvin and Stella! U.S. Steel/PixCams

Should the egg be viable, U.S. Steel says that it could hatch in as little as 35 days.

In 2025, Irvin and Stella hatched and raised their eighth eaglet, appropriately named "Ocho."

Last season, a new camera was installed with an overhead view of the nest, which you can check out here.

Finally, Irvin and Stella aren't the only Pittsburgh eagles on egg watch. The Glen Hazel nest is also awaiting the first eggs of 2026, and you can keep an eye on them on their live camera at this link.