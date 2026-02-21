Watch CBS News
Local News

U.S. Steel Bald Eagles welcome first egg of 2026

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

The year 2026 is the seventh season for the eagles' nest at the U.S. Steel Irvin Plant, and Irvin and Stella are the second couple to inhabit the nest. 

On Saturday, Irvin and Stella welcomed their first egg of the season. 

ussteel2026egg.png
The first egg of 2026 for Irvin and Stella! U.S. Steel/PixCams

Should the egg be viable, U.S. Steel says that it could hatch in as little as 35 days. 

In 2025, Irvin and Stella hatched and raised their eighth eaglet, appropriately named "Ocho." 

Last season, a new camera was installed with an overhead view of the nest, which you can check out here

Finally, Irvin and Stella aren't the only Pittsburgh eagles on egg watch. The Glen Hazel nest is also awaiting the first eggs of 2026, and you can keep an eye on them on their live camera at this link

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue