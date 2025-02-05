Battery issue at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works causes "boom," sends 2 to hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An issue with a battery at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works sent two people to the hospital, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

Relaying information provided by U.S. Steel, the health department said there was an issue with the B Battery at the Clairton plant overnight.

"They discovered there was a hydraulic failure in a switch of the battery, which led to a buildup of combustible material in the under-fire system, which then ignited. That caused an audible 'boom' that some residents may have heard, as well as 20 seconds of emissions to leak," the health department said in a news release.

Two people needed first aid treatment after getting "material" in their eyes, authorities said. They were taken to the hospital but were not seriously injured.

The health department said there was an uptick in readings at the Clairton air quality monitor around 4:45 a.m. that lasted about 75 minutes, but pollution rates were still "well under" the EPA 24-hour rate.

The health department said it will continue to monitor results closely.