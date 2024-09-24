See the Pittsburgh-area universities ranked on U.S. News Best Colleges in Pennsylvania list

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- U.S. News & World Report has released its annual ranking of the best colleges and universities in the country.

The media outlet uses 17 measures of academic quality for national universities and 13 for national liberal arts colleges, regional universities and regional colleges.

A few Pittsburgh-area universities earned some top honors after being featured on the nationwide and statewide lists.

Best National Universities



Carnegie Mellon University

No. 21 in National Universities (tie)

Carnegie Mellon, located in Pittsburgh, is known for its programs in science and technology and earned the 21st-best spot on the National Universities list with the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) and Washington University in St. Louis.

U.S. News & World Report also views CMU as one of the best-value schools in the nation, earning the No. 24 spot on its Best Value Schools list and the No. 6 spot on its Business Programs ranking.

Tuition and Fees: $65,636

Undergraduate Enrollment: 7,707

Acceptance Rate: 11%

University of Pittsburgh

No. 70 in National Universities (tie)

The University of Pittsburgh resides in the city's Oakland neighborhood, just three miles from Downtown Pittsburgh. It is known for its School of Medicine, Education, and Swanson School of Engineering.

The university was ranked as the 70th-best in U.S. News' National Universities list in a tie with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the University of Connecticut.

Pitt also earned high marks as the 32nd-best public school in the nation (tied with the University of Connecticut).

In-state tuition and fees: $21,926

Undergraduate Enrollment: 20,220

Acceptance Rate: 50%

Best Universities in Pennsylvania

In addition to the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University taking a spot on the nationwide list, both universities and several others with local ties were ranked as some of the best in the state.

Duquesne University

No. 10

Tuition and Fees: $48,986

Undergraduate Enrollment: 5,226

Acceptance Rate: 79%

Chatham University

No. 11

Tuition and Fees: $45,126

Undergraduate Enrollment: 1,507

Acceptance Rate: 73%

Robert Morris University

No. 12

Tuition and Fees: $35,760

Undergraduate Enrollment: 3,769

Acceptance Rate: 91%

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

No. 23

In-state tuition and fees: $11,380

Undergraduate Enrollment: 7,432

Acceptance Rate: 91%

Point Park University

No. 24

Tuition and Fees: $39,570

Undergraduate Enrollment: 2,323

Acceptance Rate: 79%