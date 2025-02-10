UPMC requiring masks to help curb spread of respiratory illnesses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC is requiring masks again, citing "substantial levels" of respiratory illness.

Starting Feb. 12, masks will be required in all UPMC hospitals and outpatient areas, Children's Community Pediatrics said in a Facebook post.

UPMC said it's bringing back masks to try and curb the spread of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, the flu and RSV. Patients, visitors, support persons and staff will be required to wear masks in patient care areas.

"UPMC closely monitors the spread of respiratory illness in health care settings. We are currently seeing substantial levels of respiratory illness due to several viruses. Masking will help to decrease the risk of spreading these potentially serious respiratory illnesses among our patients and staff," Children's Community Pediatrics said.

A UPMC spokesperson said the health system will continue to monitor the number of cases and "adjust as the situation evolves."

The week of Jan. 26, Allegheny County reported over 1,000 flu cases, up from about 500 at the beginning of the month and about 100 at the start of December. RSV cases have also been rising since November, though they dropped the week of Feb. 16, according to county data.

Across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported rising flu cases since December, with over 20,000 recorded last week.

Visitors who aren't feeling well are encouraged to reschedule. Up-to-date mask information for UPMC can be found by calling 833-390-9489.