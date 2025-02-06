Flu cases continue to rise in Allegheny County. Here's how you can stay safe and what to do if you're sick.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Flu cases continue to be on the rise across our region. Since Christmas numbers have routinely been in the hundreds to thousands of cases reported just in Allegheny County.

There's been bumps and spikes through flu season so far, but it's been on the rise the past few weeks according to Allegheny County data, but it's at its highest levels since December of 2023.

Just last week the number reached more than 1,000 cases in Allegheny County. Up from a little more than 500 reported cases at the beginning of January. Across the state, that number jumps to about 22,000 this week.

"I'd say this year is probably not that much different it's just a big quick impact," family physician Dr. Natalie Gentile said.

Dr. Gentile has had her fair share of patients come through the door with the virus. She and her family also wrestled with it, and it gave them a rough time.

"We were out for several weeks with the flu between myself and my kids," Dr. Gentile said.

While the variant differs from year to year, it can lead to a wide range of effectiveness for the vaccine. It can be anywhere from 35-75% effective. According to AHN's Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Joe Aracri, we won't know until the end of the season how it did.

"Even if you do get the flu, and you've had the flu shot your symptoms could be significantly less than not getting the flu shot at all," Dr. Aracri said on Zoom.

The contagious disease comes at a time when children are dealing with RSV, norovirus, and the common cold plowing through schools. It's best to keep any child that's sick at home. Anyone who is sick shouldn't go back to work or school until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

"With all these different viruses, it's going to be a very interesting 6-8 weeks with cold and flu season," Dr. Aracri said.

Right now, hospitals are seeing an uptick from years past but nothing overwhelming. The whammy with the flu is it opens the doors to getting sick with other illnesses like ear or sinus infections.

"The flu makes you more susceptible to getting sicker down the line," Dr. Gentile said.

If you are still interested in getting your flu shot, you can and there are several locations doing that. Here is some information from the Allegheny County Health Department.