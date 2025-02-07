Flu levels now highest since 2009 pandemic, CDC reports

Surge in flu cases reported across U.S. as cases peak for a second time

Levels of influenza nationwide are now at the highest they have been since the peak of the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to figures published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, amid this winter's second wave of the virus.

Close to 8% of visits for respiratory illness to outpatient providers, including urgent cares and doctors offices, reported to the CDC this week were people sick with influenza. That is the worst on record in the CDC's influenza surveillance network since late 2009, during the swine flu pandemic.

While most flu seasons usually see a resurgence of infections after the winter holidays, this winter's flu wave has now reached unusually high levels compared to recent years.

That has driven overall levels of respiratory illness to "very high" levels for the first time this season, despite a smaller and now-decreasing wave of COVID-19 in recent months.

Other influenza metrics are also far above recent peaks nationwide, including in emergency rooms and from testing laboratories. Data collected by the CDC from labs found 31.6% of tests last week were positive for influenza, close to double the 18.2% at last season's peak.

The CDC says that most states are at "high" or "very high" levels of influenza activity, though some states may have now reached their peak.

As of Feb. 6, 2025, most states have "high" or "very high" levels of flu-like illness. This map from the CDC uses the proportion of outpatient visits to health care providers for influenza-like illness (ILI) to measure the level within a state. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Influenza infections are "likely growing" in 15 states, the agency's disease forecasters predict, and are either now flat or starting to decline in most other states.

Unlike the 2009 pandemic, lab tests around the country suggest cases are still from the usual seasonal variants of the virus, and not a new strain that has spilled over from animals.

While farms have been grappling with a record surge of H5N1 bird flu in poultry driving up egg prices, and a new potentially lethal strain in dairy cows, only a handful of human cases have been confirmed from bird flu in the U.S. Investigations have linked cases to direct contact with sick animals, not human-to-human transmission.