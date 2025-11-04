UPMC nurse seriously injured in violent attack by patient at Pennsylvania hospital

An emergency room nurse from a UPMC hospital in Pennsylvania was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital over the weekend after police said he was violently attacked by a patient.

According to a criminal complaint, Bradley Lloyd, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct after police said he attacked a hospital worker in the emergency room at UPMC Altoona hospital on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the hospital just before 10 a.m. on Saturday because of a violent patient, later identified as Lloyd.

When police arrived at the hospital, they found emergency room nurse Travis Dunn lying on the floor and unconscious after being hit in the head and face by Lloyd.

Police said Lloyd was trying to escape the hospital and surrendered to officers after a taser was aimed at him.

Police said that Dunn was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and had multiple injuries including a cracked skull, a brain bleed, and a broken tooth, among others.

UPMC provided the following statement to CBS affiliate WTAJ:

"While we must respect our colleagues' and their families' privacy and cannot share medical details, we are encouraged by the positive updates we've received and remain closely connected with them and their loved ones. We are incredibly grateful for the swift, courageous response of our UPMC Police and Emergency Department teams, whose actions prevented further harm and ensured our colleague received immediate care. We are grateful for their quick action and bravery. We are saddened by this tragic event. We will support and care for our injured colleague and their family throughout recovery. We also recognize that this incident can affect many others. Our leadership team, CISM-ASAP, LifeSolutions, and our Spiritual Care team have been present and are a resource for anyone impacted by these events. If you need any help accessing these resources, any member of our leadership team can help. We remain committed to working toward addressing violence against our workforce and helping to create a safe environment in which to work and for our patients to heal."

According to court records, Lloyd, who was wanted out of Missouri on a probation violation, was denied bail and is being held in the Blair County Prison.

Lloyd is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on November 12.