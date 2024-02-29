Girl born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital on Leap Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A girl born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital on Thursday will have a very memorable birthday.

Logan and Mya Harper welcomed Alaya Brooklyn Harper at 6:05 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2024. UPMC said Alaya's due date was actually St. Patrick's Day, and while she decided to come a little early, she still managed to pick a pretty cool day.

Alaya Brooklyn Harper was born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital on a Leap Day -- Feb. 29, 2024. (Photo: UPMC)

A handful of other Pittsbughers are also celebrating their birthdays today. Ethel Bonder from Lower Burrell is turning 92, though she's celebrating her birthday for only the 23rd time. Jim Newcomb is celebrating his sweet 16, and his great-niece shares his birthday too.

UPMC says about 10,000 babies are born at Magee-Womens Hospital each year, so there will probably be a few more on this Leap Day.

According to NASA, we have leap years because while the world follows a 365-day calendar, it actually takes Earth a little more than a year to orbit the sun, so leap years make up for the difference.