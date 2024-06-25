UPMC gives members free mammograms along with chair massages, manicures and facials

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, an estimated 42,000 women will die from breast cancer in America this year. UPMC is working to help women catch it early and have a better chance of survival.

Your health is priceless, but a free mammogram is worth the time it takes to catch breast cancer early. Megan Wagner said she's making time for this screening in honor of the ones she loves.

"You definitely should. I mean it's just something for yourself, for your family, that you should do. It's important," Wagner said.

"I have some family members that have been diagnosed with cancer, so it was important. You have to stay on top of it," she said.

Staying on top of potential breast cancer starts early. UPMC experts suggest beginning breast cancer screenings at 40 years old.

So UPMC Health Plan set up a Mamm O' Glam event. It's free mammograms for UPMC members and a glamorous experience with a focus on health. This is the third year for this event. At last year's event, they helped screen about 130 women.

"We look forward to coming out and helping members with preventative screenings and as we know breast cancer is unfortunately a very common disease for the female population," said UPMC Health Plan program director David Schehr.

This medical exam doesn't mean it can't be fun or glamorous. The North Hills Beauty Academy provided chair massages, manicures and mini facials. Sandahl Taylor is an instructor from the North Hills Beauty Academy. She said she's also a UPMC member and plans to get a mammogram at the event as well.

"For me, it's really important because there's a lot of health history in my family that runs in my family, so I want to make sure that I'm staying on top of that," Taylor said.

"I feel like if you don't take care of yourself, you can't take care of anybody else. So, it's really important to make sure you're getting out there and doing that," Taylor added.

It's beauty and health on a mission to catch and treat breast cancer in women early. If you missed today's Mamm O' Glam event the next one is scheduled for July 26 in West Mifflin.