Watch CBS News

UPMC offers members free mammograms at event

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, an estimated 42,000 women will die from breast cancer in America this year. KDKA-TV's Megan Shinn shows us how UPMC is working to help women catch it early and have a better chance of survival.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.