UPMC hospital worker recovering at home days after violent attack by patient

The hospital worker who was brutally attacked last weekend at UPMC Altoona has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Last weekend, Travis Dunn, a technician in the hospital's emergency department, was attacked by a patient. Dunn suffered multiple injuries including a cracked skull, a brain bleed, and a broken tooth, among others.

UPMC Altoona President Mike Corso said that Dunn has been released from the hospital, is recovering at home, and will receive full pay and benefits while recovering.

"We stand firmly with Travis and his loved ones," Corso said. "His health, recovery, and well-being are our highest priorities."

Corso said Dunn is receiving all available worker's compensation benefits and will not have to pay any out-of-pocket expenses.

"We are also offering support to all staff affected by this traumatic event," Corso said.

In the wake of the attack, Dunn's coworkers say he's become the face of a fight for safety.

"We've been saying for a long time, you know, if things don't change here, somebody's going to get seriously hurt, and that has happened now," said Jaime Balsamo, a registered nurse at UPMC Altoona.

In a statement, UPMC said, "We remain committed to working toward addressing violence against our workforce and helping to create a safe environment in which to work and for our patients to heal."

Bradley Lloyd, the man charged in the violent attack, is being held in the Blair County Prison.