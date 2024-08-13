Determining the cause of the deadly Plum house explosion could take years, officials say

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) -- One year after the deadly house explosion in Plum, many questions remain. Allegheny County investigators are still trying to figure out what caused it to happen, but they said it could take years before they do.

Twelve months later, the investigation remains active and extensive into the blast in the Rustic Ridge neighborhood. It was the morning of Aug. 12, 2023, when the home at 141 exploded, killing five adults and one child, and destroying and damaging structures throughout the community.

"I want to be able to tell that neighborhood, tell that family, tell those individuals, specifically, this is what caused it," said Matthew Brown, the chief of the Allegheny County Department of Emergency Services.

KDKA NewsChopper 2

Brown said they know it started in 141, and that most of those who died were in the basement. They also have all of the evidence. Now they're working to develop a protocol to review it.

"Does it require metallurgical testing? Do we need to actually put it through a process to evaluate whether or not a valve works or functions properly, or an electrical appliance related to an ignition?" Brown said.

However, to establish that protocol they need to get the nearly 50 parties involved to meet, which Brown said was happening Tuesday, so the process is moving along.

As a part of the investigation, the team is conducting interviews, and reviewing photos and videos, including from drones, along with 3D scans. It also includes debris layering, scene reconstruction, examining utility connections and circuitry and the application of the scientific method.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission recently said it found no evidence linking public utility natural gas equipment to the cause of the blast.

The focus remains inside, with one factor still being a hot water tank that was having issues. Brown said it's one of many appliances they're looking into. He wouldn't go into specifics.

"When you're talking about the appliances, it's not just gas, something had to ignite as well," Brown said.

While there's no timeframe for completion, what's clear is they want to do their best to determine a cause.

"It is our job to make sure that we vet this process thoroughly, to provide the best information to them, to keep them safe," Brown said.