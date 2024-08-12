Plum community continues to heal one year after deadly Rustic Ridge house explosion

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Plum Borough is continuing to heal as today marks one year since a home explosion in the borough's Rustic Ridge neighborhood brought the community to its knees.

A quiet Saturday morning one year ago quickly turned to tragedy when a home exploded and caught fire. Numerous nearby homes were destroyed and dozens others were damaged.

Remembering the lives lost in the explosion

Five adults and one child were killed in the blast.

Casey and Keegan Clontz, Heather and Paul Oravitz, Kevin Sebunia, and Michael Thomas all were killed in the explosion.

A home exploded and caught fire in Plum Borough's Rustic Ridge community on August 12, 2023.Six people were killed in the blast. Ring.com

Multiple other people were critically injured and dozens of firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

In the wake of the blast, the community banded together and rallied to provide support with fundraisers and vigils to help support and remember the lives lost and those impacted by the explosion.

Church bell ringing and memorial mass

At 10:23 a.m., the time of the explosion one year ago, church bells will toll at the St. Januarius Catholic Church.

Tonight at 6:30, the church is holding a memorial mass in remembrance of those who died one year ago.

Allegheny County Emergency Services to provide update on investigation

The investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office has yet to be completed and it's possible it could take years to be finalized.

An update on the investigation's status is expected to be released this morning by Allegheny County Emergency Services.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Safety Division has concluded its own investigation and says it found no evidence linking public utility natural gas equipment to the cause of the house explosion and fire.